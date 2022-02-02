$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $160,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

MOTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,873. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

