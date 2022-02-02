1,451 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Linde by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 21.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN opened at $321.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $241.88 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

