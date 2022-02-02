169,103 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,864,000. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 3.5% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 52.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 703,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $171,745,000 after buying an additional 64,239 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.05.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,221 shares of company stock worth $40,366,109. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

