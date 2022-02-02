$2.63 EPS Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the highest is $2.74. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $2.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

MKSI opened at $154.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.19.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $533,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

