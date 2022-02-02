21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 5.9%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 3,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,515,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.