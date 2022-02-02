2,330 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after acquiring an additional 699,707 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gartner by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $295.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.55. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.24 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

