$239.26 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report sales of $239.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.10 million and the highest is $247.05 million. Gentherm posted sales of $288.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentherm.

THRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $173,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.04. 167,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,200. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $63.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.10.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

