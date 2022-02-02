$244.28 Million in Sales Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will report $244.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.07 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $10.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,246.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,848,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBRG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 272,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,935. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $8.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.86.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

