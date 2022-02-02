250,000 Shares in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) Acquired by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,001,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NLIT stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

