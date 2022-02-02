$260.80 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report sales of $260.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $258.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.10 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $219.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $956.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $960.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 510,589 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $39.81. 526,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.87. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

