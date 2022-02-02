2,871 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,309,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in AutoZone by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 1,092.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in AutoZone by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,011.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,977.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,787.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,139.18 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.61.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

