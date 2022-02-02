2local Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One 2local coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 2local has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar. 2local has a market capitalization of $220,680.18 and approximately $66,004.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.73 or 0.07165378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,890.54 or 0.99947820 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054303 BTC.

2local Coin Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,608,089,970 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

Buying and Selling 2local

