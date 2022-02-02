2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Head-To-Head Comparison

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -18.00% -14.21% -7.22% Intellinetics -0.84% 33.63% 6.16%

This table compares 2U and Intellinetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $774.53 million 1.61 -$216.48 million ($2.23) -7.41 Intellinetics $8.25 million 2.17 -$2.20 million ($0.08) -79.38

Intellinetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2U, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

2U has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 2U and Intellinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 3 7 0 2.70 Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

2U currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.95%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than Intellinetics.

Summary

Intellinetics beats 2U on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek on April 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc. engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails. The Document Conversion provides assistance to clients as a part of overall document strategy to convert documents from one medium to another, predominantly paper to digital, including migration to software solutions, as well as long-term storage and retrieval services. The company was founded by A. Michael Chretien, Matthew L. Chretien, and Thomas D. Moss on October 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

