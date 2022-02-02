$3.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $3.45. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $13.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $11.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

