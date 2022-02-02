$31.91 Million in Sales Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to post $31.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $119.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $119.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $146.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $149.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of LiveVox stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LiveVox has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.51.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveVox by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,329,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

