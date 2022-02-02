322 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

INFO opened at $117.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.44 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

