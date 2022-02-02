375,000 Shares in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.49% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 323.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

In other news, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner purchased 5,500 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $49,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $171,331 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

IEA stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $442.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.57. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $697.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.