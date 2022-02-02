3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

MMM traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $167.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,889. The firm has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $160.54 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

