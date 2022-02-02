42 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 26.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $681.48 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $786.49.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $850.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

