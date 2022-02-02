59,523 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $575,744,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $447,802,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after acquiring an additional 907,484 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after buying an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $127.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.64.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

