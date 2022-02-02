$73.10 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post $73.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.14 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $62.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $279.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.49 million to $281.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $299.65 million, with estimates ranging from $291.11 million to $309.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.60%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

