73,300 Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 1.06% of Velocity Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VELO. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $7,088,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,852,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,692,000.

Velocity Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

