$790.58 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report $790.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.10 million and the lowest is $785.00 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $648.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $11,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 838,469 shares of company stock valued at $164,843,813 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,598. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

