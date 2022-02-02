879 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in Linde by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $321.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.05. Linde plc has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

