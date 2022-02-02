88mph Trading Down 11.3% This Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $202,342.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $17.50 or 0.00046458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00116991 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 454,430 coins and its circulating supply is 433,709 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

