$891.89 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $891.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $870.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $912.00 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $815.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 14.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 417,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 243,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $70.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

