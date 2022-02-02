8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

NYSE EGHT traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. 1,658,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.04. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,070.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 8X8 stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.