8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 31.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 265.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 12.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after buying an additional 202,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.