$958.10 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will post sales of $958.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $956.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $960.20 million. American Water Works reported sales of $923.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.78.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $35,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $46,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.82. 863,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,561. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.