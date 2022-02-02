A. O. Smith Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of AOS opened at $75.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 24.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,169 shares of company stock worth $9,560,832. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

