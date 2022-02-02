A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Issues Earnings Results

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. A10 Networks updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20 EPS.

Shares of A10 Networks stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,921. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.08. A10 Networks has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.05.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $367,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,298 shares of company stock worth $11,040,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in A10 Networks by 57.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 59,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

