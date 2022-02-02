AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARHUF opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. AAK AB has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AAK AB (publ.) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells vegetable oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery fats, including functional cocoa butter and cocoa butter alternatives, as well as specialty fats for confectionery filling; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

