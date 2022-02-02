AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch Sells 16,307 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AIR opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,681,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after buying an additional 82,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.