Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,521.60

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,521.60 ($20.46) and traded as low as GBX 1,285 ($17.28). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,335 ($17.95), with a volume of 484,930 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($22.05) price target on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.82) price target on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($22.18) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,558.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,521.04. The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 187.90.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

