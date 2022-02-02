Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

ABCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 529.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 387,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 171,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 145,730 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Abcam by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Abcam by 4,182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,085 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCM stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,103. Abcam has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

