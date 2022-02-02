Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Hany Massarany Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Hany Massarany purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
AXDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.