Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACXP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

