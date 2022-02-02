Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Down 12.1% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $62,459.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,936.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.63 or 0.07230326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.32 or 0.00293252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.81 or 0.00754833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00070537 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00391249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00243798 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

