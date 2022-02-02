Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.25% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,012,000 after acquiring an additional 270,369 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,218,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,415,000 after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,201,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,752,000 after acquiring an additional 99,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

ADPT opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $67.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,638 shares of company stock worth $949,698. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADPT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

