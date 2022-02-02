Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.48.

AMD stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.09. The company has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

