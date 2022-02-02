Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 37,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 507,026 shares.The stock last traded at $7.04 and had previously closed at $6.68.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.
About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.