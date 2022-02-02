Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 37,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 507,026 shares.The stock last traded at $7.04 and had previously closed at $6.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $928.76 million during the quarter. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

