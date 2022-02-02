Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,630 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNR. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.13. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

