Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

