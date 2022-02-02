Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,642 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter valued at $177,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 51.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.26.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

