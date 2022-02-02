Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $531,000 Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RFDI. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 196.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 65,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth $1,618,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 521,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.316 per share. This represents a $5.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

