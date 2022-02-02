Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) by 12,938.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Clear Secure by 181.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 247,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,177 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YOU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

