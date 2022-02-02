Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) by 12,938.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 247,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,177.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

