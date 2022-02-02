Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 10.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 52.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after purchasing an additional 377,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 35.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 52.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

