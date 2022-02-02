Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,835 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 403,436 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,831,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,135,000 after purchasing an additional 335,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 215,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,144,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.