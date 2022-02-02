Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,097 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 129,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.